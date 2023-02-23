Doctor who attempted suicide critical

February 23, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The condition of the 26-year-old postgraduate medical student, who allegedly attempted suicide by injecting herself with an altered dose of succinylcholine, continues to deteriorate as she is kept under critical care at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Following repeated alleged harassment at the workplace by a course senior, Dharawath Prethi, a first-year postgraduate student of Warangal’s Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) allegedly resorted to suicide on Wednesday by injecting herself with an altered dose of succinylcholine, said Police Commissioner of Warangal A.V. Ranganath. “She also Googled on how to inject and about the doses of the substance before administering the dose to herself,” said the police official.

After finding her unconscious, the other duty doctors shifted her out and started treatment. However, when her condition remained the same, she was rushed to NIMS, Hyderabad, on Wednesday night.

“Dr. Preethi was shifted to NIMS in status of multiorgan failure with ventilator and ionotropic support. In view of continued deterioration of cardiac and pulmonary function Echocardiogram (ECO) was initiated and Cathode-Ray Tube (CRT) was initiated to support the kidney function. She continues to be critical and all efforts are being made to maintain her vital functions under close supervision of the multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors,” said an official release from NIMS.

Meanwhile, the Mattewada police booked a case against the senior, Saif, a second-year student, under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, acting on a complaint by her father, Dharavathi Narender. He was detained and taken into custody by the Mattewada police on Thursday.

Both were pursuing their postgraduation in anaesthesia under the supervision of K. Nagarjuna Reddy, head of the department.

“My daughter mentioned about the ragging and harassment she faced. We even complained about the same on February 20, but in vain. If only the management had taken some action against such elements. We come from a socially backward background and all I want for her is to make it out alive but the chances are looking bleak. I do not care if she studies anymore, I just want my daughter back,” said Mr. Narender as he broke down crying.

“Even a few days ago, I fed her dinner as she had put mehendi on her hand. All our hopes and prayers are for her to come back home,” he added.

The college management is said to have constituted a committee to inquire into the incident and a report will be submitted to the Mattewada police.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan visited NIMS and met with Preethi’s family. She said that the doctors were providing the best care and that she prays for her speedy recovery. Several activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahila Sangam, ABVP and others gathered on the hospital premises demanding action against the accused, Saif.