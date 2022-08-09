Doctor gets 10-year jail for sexually assaulting patients

The Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge here on Tuesday convicted a doctor of sexual assault.

Gopalpuram police, which investigated the October 2016 case, proved that B. Vijaya Bhaskar, a pulmonologist, had sexually assaulted his patients in the name of treatment.

The case was taken up following a 59-year-old woman’s complaint, according to which, the doctor, as part of treatment, touched the private parts of patients and performed ‘two-finger test’.

During her second visit to Mr. Bhaskar’s chest care centre in Secunderabad in September, the victim had said that another woman also expressed similar concerns regarding the same procedure, and approached the police.

Mr. Bhaskar was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of ₹5,000.