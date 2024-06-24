GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor from Secunderabad loses ₹5.80 lakh to parcel scam

Published - June 24, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old doctor from Secunderabad was cheated of ₹5.80 lakh in a parcel scam.

Officials said the doctor received a call from a person claiming to be a FedEx representative, saying that there was a parcel containing narcotics from Mumbai to Iran in his name. “The caller also shared a forged FIR copy and connected the victim to a person posing as an official from the cybercrime wing of the Mumbai police. He was informed that his Aadhaar details had been fraudulently used for money laundering and that he was required to share his bank details and also transfer some amount to verify his account,” said the police.

On the threat of being “arrested within 10 minutes if he does not cooperate”, he ended up transferring ₹5.80 lakh before realising the fraud.

The Hyderabad cybercrimes police, who have registered a case, advised the public to immediately report online frauds to the helpline number - 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

