Doctor from Hyderabad conned in parcel scam

Published - June 03, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman doctor in Hyderabad lost ₹1.94 lakh to a parcel scam.

According to the Hyderabad Cybercrimes Police, the doctor received a call from a person who introduced himself as calling from a noted courier company. The person told her that someone was misusing her Aadhaar number and that her name was used to send a parcel from Mumbai to Taiwan.

“She was told that the parcel contained an expired passport, MDMA and some clothes. She then received a call from a person who claimed to be calling from Mumbai’s cybercrime bureau and asked for her personal details. She was threatened that the RBI and the CBI were going to verify and block her bank account if any illegal transaction was detected,” said the officials, adding that she was then asked to transfer ₹1,94,386.

