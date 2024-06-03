Doctor from Hyderabad conned in parcel scam

A 33-year-old woman doctor in Hyderabad lost ₹1.94 lakh to a parcel scam.

According to the Hyderabad Cybercrimes Police, the doctor received a call from a person who introduced himself as calling from a noted courier company. The person told her that someone was misusing her Aadhaar number and that her name was used to send a parcel from Mumbai to Taiwan.

“She was told that the parcel contained an expired passport, MDMA and some clothes. She then received a call from a person who claimed to be calling from Mumbai’s cybercrime bureau and asked for her personal details. She was threatened that the RBI and the CBI were going to verify and block her bank account if any illegal transaction was detected,” said the officials, adding that she was then asked to transfer ₹1,94,386.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.