Doctor felicitated for 1,000 kidney transplantations at KIMS

Senior consultant for kidney transplantation, Sarbeswar Sahariah, who along with other specialists performed the first such procedure in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh in May 1981, was felicitated for performing 1,000 kidney transplantations at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals.

Altogether, at all hospitals, he has performed over 4,500 such procedures across the country.

Speaking on sidelines of a conference organised by KIMS on Sunday where he was felicitated, Dr Sahariah said he performed the transplantations across the country including north-eastern States, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Asked what should be done to avoid kidney failure, Dr Sahariah said diabetes and hypertension have become leading cause of renal failure, and advised to keep the two diseases in check.