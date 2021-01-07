Doctor ends life over family dispute

SANGAREDDY

07 January 2021 20:33 IST

In a shocking incident, a doctor allegedly committed suicide in the district headquarters town due to family disputes.

According to a complaint lodged by Sanjeeva, father of the deceased, Dr. Amar Babu was a paediatrician and working at ESI Hospital located at Ramachandrapuram and residing at Vidyanagar in the town. A native of Kyasaram village in Patancheru mandal, he was married to Jyotirmayee of Uppal in Hyderabad. For the past three years the couple was having frequent disputes. About five months ago Jyothirmayee left to her parents’ house and has since not returned. When Amar Babu went there along with his parents they were humiliated. Upset over this, Amar Babu allegedly committed suicide in his apartment by consuming pesticide. He is survived by his wife and daughter. The body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. Sangareddy rural police registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to listen at +914066202000 in caseof any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.

