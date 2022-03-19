Doctor dies after falling down hotel lift shaft

An Indore-based doctor, who was in the city to discuss his daughter’s wedding, died in a freak accident on Friday night as he fell into an under-construction elevator shaft in the hotel he was staying at.

Anupama Jain, daughter of the victim, Pankaj Jain (60), alleged the death was due to negligence of the management of The Landmark Hotel in Banjara Hills.

Police said Dr. Jain, along with his wife Asha and daughters Anupama and Roopam, arrived here on March 17 and checked into a guesthouse at Koti, and the next day, moved to The Landmark Hotel as it was close to Anupama’s fiance Bezawada Bharath’s house at MLA Colony. The family was allotted two rooms on third and fourth floors. “About 10 p.m., his family started looking for him as he was supposed to meet them at the ground floor for dinner. They found him unconscious in the lift shaft, with bleeding injuries,” police said.

The only entrance to the shaft was on the sixth floor of the building, and investigators are verifying why he went up in the dark, while their rooms were on the third and fourth floors of the hotel.

Police said the shaft was closed only with a temporary mesh. A case under Section 304A (negligence causing death) of IPC was registered against the hotel management.