Doctor couple among four new cases

Four more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Telangana till Thursday afternoon, including a doctor couple from Domalguda. The two other patients have travel history to Delhi. Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao stressed that that there is no evidence of community transmission. The total number of cases in the State stands at 45, including one person who was discharged.

Patient (P) number 42 is a 49-year-old man from Quthbullapur, Medchal. He travelled from Hyderabad to Delhi on Sampark Kranthi Express on March 14 and returned by Telangana Express train on March 17. He reached Secunderabad Railway Station on March 18, developed cold and fever. The 49-year-old man went home in an auto along with his son.Thereafter, he consulted a doctor at Quthbullapur. Azythromycine and Dolo 650 were prescribed. He self reported to Gandhi Hospital on March 25 where samples were collected which tested positive for coronavirus on March 26.

P43 is a 36-year-old woman and P44 is a 41-year-old man. P43 and P44, wife and husband, are both doctors. Officials said that P44 travelled to Tirupati by IndiGo flight on March 17. He visited SVIMS Hospital to meet a doctor and returned to Hyderabad in the evening by IndiGo flight. He stayed at home on March 18 and 19.. On March 20, he went to a corporate hospital in Somajiguda, for an hour and returned home as he was not feeling well. He took medication after developing symptoms on March 21. He along with his wife went to Gandhi Hospital on March 24 to get tested. The results were positive for coronavirus. His wife, mother, father and two children are his contacts. His wife, P43, too tested positive. P44’s mother tested negative. Test results of his father and children are awaited. Four people from the corporate hospital are kept under strict home quarantine. P45 is a man who is a resident of Buddhanagar, Secunderabad. He has travel history to Delhi. Condition of the four patients was stable.