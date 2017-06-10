Doctor booked as girl dies after abortion

The Kallur police on Saturday booked the doctor of a town-based private hospital, who allegedly performed abortion on a pregnant minor girl, resulting in her death here on Friday night.
The 17-year-old tribal girl, who was suspected to be suffering from mental retardation, hailed from Yerrabanjara in Kallur mandal.
Sources said the minor girl had been allegedly raped by a 19-year-old youth of the same tribal habitation a couple of months ago.
When the girl became pregnant, a group of village elders allegedly held a panchayat at the behest of the mother of the youth recently.
The elders allegedly imposed a fine on the youth and ordered him to bear the abortion expenses. The police registered a case against the youth and booked the doctor. The police also booked 10 villagers.
