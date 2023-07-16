ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor attendance at Telangana’s Jagtial MCH hospital under scrutiny

July 16, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Minister T.Harish Rao, who made a surprise visit to the Jagtial maternity and child health hospital, expressed concern over doctors not adhering to duty timings, particularly between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Following the hospital visit, the Minister conducted a meeting with officials, where he directed them to take appropriate action against violations and unauthorised leaves. Emphasising the importance of timely medical care during emergencies, he urged doctors to work cohesively, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services. To ensure accurate and transparent attendance records, Mr.Harish Rao instructed the hospital authorities to implement a biometric attendance system specifically for doctors.

During his visit, he also took the opportunity to interact with patients, enquiring about the quality of treatment, and availability of medicines, and identifying potential areas for improvement. He reassured patients that any concerns raised would be promptly addressed with appropriate action.

