Doctor among cocaine consumers and drug suppliers caught in narcotics bust

February 04, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

A general physician of a reputed hospital in Kondapur was among the three consumers who tested positive in a narcotics test for consuming cocaine. The consumers were nabbed along with three accused in a joint operation by the Gachibowli police and the Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on Saturday.

Sandeep Shandilya, Director of TSNAB, said that the accused were identified as Suleman Bin Abubakar, 31, Shaik Armaan, 34, and Arqamum Hussain, 27, all residents of Hyderabad.

“The consumers included Mithuna, 37, Konagala Priya, 36, and Dr. Challa Chaitanya, 41, a doctor of a private hospital in Kondapur. The three of them tested positive through a urine dope test,” said the official.

The drug network, based out of Goa and Bengaluru, were taken down when one of the consumers approached the police and shared the information about other consumers and the suppliers.

“We identified two routes - one through Bengaluru where Shaik Arman, along with one Azeem, supplied drugs to Suleiman. In the other one through Goa, Arqaman and Abdullah were supplying drugs,” said the officials.

The accused moved around pubs in Hyderabad and offered drugs to those interested for free. “They then start supplying drugs through their network. With the list of 20 consumers we got from the woman, nine of them were tested and three of whom tested positive for cocaine and marijuana,” added the officials.

Further investigation is underway and the police said that efforts are on to trace and nab the suppliers from Goa and Bengaluru.