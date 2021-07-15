Do not vacate us forcibly: oustees

Suspecting foul play by officials, oustees of Vemulaghat and Etigaddakishtapur in Toguta mandal urged the officials not to get them vacated till the construction of houses was completed at Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Mutrajpally and houses were handed over to them.

Oustes from these villages arrived at Special Deputy Collector’s (Land Acquisition) office in Siddiept and submitted a memorandum.

They alleged that they were being threatened by some people for forcible vacation the way it took place at Kothcaguttapally of Annapurna reservoir and Mamidyala and Bahilampur of Kondapochammasagar.

“Officials have published declaration without taking measurements of our houses, back yard and front yard space and cattle sheds. Now you cannot take up survey work without the permission of the High Court. Removing basic facilities in villages and increasing the height of the Mallannasagar bund is also against the directions issued by the High Court,” oustees said in their memorandum.

They stated that power and water supply to villages was being disrupted. “We were promised a compensation of ₹11.5 lakh per acre for our lands in 2019. But we were paid only ₹11 lakh,” the outees said.