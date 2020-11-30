Do not trust fake videos: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon voters not to trust fake videos being circulated on social media that some Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“Frustration is touching the peak in the BJP as the results in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) will be adverse despite campaign by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dharna held by BJP leaders before the office of State Election Commission (SEC) is nothing but a drama,” Mr. Rao told reporters at Patancheru on Monday.
“We have credible information that using different logos of different channels, the party is going to release videos in social media claiming that some TRS leaders are going to join the BJP. During Dubbak byelection, a fake campaign was taken up on social media that Congress candidate was joining the TRS by using logos of some news channels. Do not trust them,” Mr. Rao urged voters and party activists.
