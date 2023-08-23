Do not trust cheats, KCR tells people as he kicks off election campaign 

August 23, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MEDAK

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao called upon Telangana people to bless the party once again to continue the present welfare and developmental schemes. He warned the people against trusting ‘cheats’.

Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao visited the district headquarters town on Wednesday and inaugurated the party office, Collectorate, and office of the Superintendent of Police apart from addressing a public meeting, Pragati Nivedana Sabha, where he explained the initiatives taken up by the government and why it was necessary to vote for the BRS in the coming Assembly elections.

“Elections are coming and there will be several who seek votes. Do not get confused. Decide who will serve you better. Do not trust cheats. Congress party has promised non-implementable promises in Karnataka. Now they are giving only seven hours power supply there,” said Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao while addressing the public meeting. He said the BRS will not make non-implementable promises

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Dharani portal, the Chief Minister asked the people whether they needed the land records management system or not. “Congress is saying that it would do away with Dharani. You will face problems that existed in the past if it is removed. Because of Dharani, farmers are able to get Rythu Beema, Rythu Bandhu and payment for paddy procurement,” said Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao, adding that his government lost about ₹25,000 crore from Centre by not fixing motors to agriculture borewells, a condition imposed by BJP government.

“Our farming community is just settling now and we need to continue the same for another six to seven years so that farmers can settle down firmly. On October 16, we will have a public meeting. MLA M.Padma Devender Reddy has been performing well here. Bless her once again. Bless BRS,” he appealed to the public stating that even people in Maharashtra are seeking schemes being implemented in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the CM launched enhanced pension scheme of ₹4,016 for the physically disabled at the Collectorate

He declared the formation of Ramayapet Revenue Division, a degree college, Ring Road for Medak, ₹100 crore for Edupayala development, degree college to Kowdipally, ₹15 lakh for 469 panchayats, ₹25 crore each to Narsapur, Ramayampet, Toopran municipalities and ₹50 crore to Medak municipality.

Finance and Health Minister T.Harish Rao said that Chief Minister has realised the dream of establishing district, Collectorate, SP Office and party office. “BJP and Congress are competing with each other in blaming us while we are busy with development,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.