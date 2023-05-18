‘Do not speak nonsense against KCR’

May 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy warned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar not to speak nonsense against Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“It was not right to speak low about party working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao who sacrificed his job in the US and participated in separate Telangana agitation. Even Prime Minister could not make efforts like Mr. Rama Rao to attract foreign investment. MLC K. Kavitha popularised Telangana culture around the globe,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy here on Thursday.

“After formation of the state under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana became number one in the country and a model to emulate. This was disclosed even in Parliament by the Union Government. Mr. Rama Rao was instrumental in attracting 18,000 companies which had invested about ₹3 lakh crore thereby providing employment to about 16 lakh unemployed,” said the Minister.

Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lowered the honour of the nation by supporting the activities of Adani in Sri Lanka and Australia, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that it was BJP that was closing shop after five months and not the BRS.