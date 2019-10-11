‘Do not practise vendetta politics against staff’

Former Leader of the Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Md. Ali Shabbir took exception to denial of medical care to striking RTC employees at RTC Hospital.

“This is inhuman and completely unacceptable. The employees have served the RTC for decades and just because they disobeyed the orders of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to withdraw strike, they cannot be treated in an inhuman manner. The employees are fighting for their rights and they have not committed any sin. By refusing healthcare to RTC staff and their families, KCR has again proved that he believes in the cruellest form of dictatorship,” Mr. Shabbir said in a statement here on Thursday. He said the entire city was in the grip of viral diseases and those affected include RTC staff and their family members. By denying them healthcare, Mr. Rao wants to unleash atrocities on them so as to establish a reign of terror.

He said over 48,000 RTC staff cannot be deemed dismissed just because Mr. Rao has issued an oral ‘firman’. Mr. Ali Shabbir called upon the employees of all government departments to unite and raise their voice against the TRS government. “If you remain silent now or support Mr. Rao, it will be your turn tomorrow. One after the other, he will end the union system and turn employees into slaves,” he said.