Do not penalise states that have controlled population: Owaisi

May 31, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday agreed with Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao’s opinion on delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, and said that states that have controlled the population should not be penalised for doing so, and should not lose seats in Parliament.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president was speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darusslaam, where he said that a solution arrived which safeguards such states.

“This concern has been there for five years. You cannot penalise states which have controlled the population,” Mr Owaisi said. “If we have to go forward, we have to find a way wherein those states do not lose parliamentary seats where they have controlled population.”

Mr Owaisi said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi should not take Muslims for granted. He said that Telangana government spent around ₹2,200 crore on temples. While he is not against this, he wondered why the Bharatiya Janata Party does not speak about it.

Mr Owaisi criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for stating that Muslim reservation in Telangana would be done away with and sought to know why vacancies for SCs, STs, and OBCs are not being filled.

He also said that the Telangana government should clear the decks for construction of the metro line through the old city.

