Do not pay January’s power bill: KTR tells people

BRS leader demands implementation of 200 free units of power to all households

January 20, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

hyderabad

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has asked domestic power consumers not to pay their energy bills for January, generated and payable in February, as the Congress had promised free 200 units to all households under its Gruha Jyothi guarantee.

“Show the promise (video and newspaper clippings) of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, made during the run-up to Assembly polls, to electricity officials in case they insisted on payment of energy bills. Even other Congress leaders had asked people not to pay power bills in December for the energy consumed in November when the BRS government was in place,” Mr. Rama Rao said while speaking at a party meeting held here on Saturday.

Demanding immediate implementation of the Gruha Jyothi promise, the BRS leader asked the Congress government to extend it even to tenants. He asked people to send their energy bills to 10 Janpath in New Delhi, the official residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, as Mr. Revanth Reddy had stated during the poll campaign that Ms. Gandhi would pay their bills.

Further, he asked the government to implement the Mahalaxmi scheme, under which a woman in every family was promised a monthly honorarium of ₹2,500. The BRS would not keep quiet even if Congress tried to run away from its pre-poll promises.

Hits out at CM

Reacting to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s reported comments made at London that he would bury the BRS in a 100-meter deep grave, the BRS working president suggested the former focus on fulfilling the promises made instead of vengeful statements on the Opposition party. Telangana had witnessed many leaders such as Mr. Revanth Reddy who dreamt of finishing off BRS, but instead they were buried electorally by people.

He sought to know from Mr. Revanth Reddy whether he wanted to bury the BRS for achieving statehood to Telangana and rebuilding the State that was exploited badly in the combined rule or for developing the State to an enviable level on many economic, health and development indicators. He stated that Congress and BJP would join hands openly after the Parliament elections in the State and Mr. Reddy would become the Eknath Shinde of Telangana.

