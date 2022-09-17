Do not let power go to divisive forces: Harish Rao

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 17, 2022 00:27 IST

Minister T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to beware of divisive forces, stating that slipping of power to those hands would keep development a dream forever.

Participating in the Telangana National Integration celebrations held in Siddipet on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said some forces are trying to create rift between people in the name of caste and religion for political benefits.

“We are making all-round development. The rntire nation is looking at Telangana and learning from it,” the Minister said, adding that LLB and B.Pharm courses will be introduced in Siddipet district from next year.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government at at the Centre, Mr. Harish Rao said that he feels sorry for those who said that not even one acre was cultivated with Godavari water from Kaleshwaram. “They are speaking while sitting in Hyderabad and New Delhi. Let them visit the villages and check the facts. People used to migrate to Dubai for a living. From running gruel centres to feed hungry mouths, we have become the rice bowl of South India in eight years of Telangana rule,” said the Minister.

The Telangana Jatiya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu was launched in the town with a rally in which the Minister and Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma among others participated.

