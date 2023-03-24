Do not have power to fix marriage solemnising fee for qazis, cannot tell them to buy marriage booklets, says Telangana govt.

March 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move that could have widespread ramifications to the qazath (marriage solemnising) system, the Telangana government underscored that neither it nor the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) has the powers to make it binding upon qazis to buy marriage booklets from the board. It further pointed out that both do not have the power to deal with or arrive at a fee for qazis or deputy qazis for solemnising marriages.

The move came to light after the Minorities Welfare Department (MWD) recently sent a memo to the TSWB reiterating this stand, and directing the Chief Executive Officer to “take necessary action accordingly. ”The MWD’s stand comes after Principal Secretary Ahmad Nadeem drew the attention of the CEO to two memos, dated June 6, 2011, and August 8, 2011, and relevant High Court and Supreme Court cases connected to issue.

The TSWB administers the qazath section, which is responsible for issuing marriage certificates and selling marriage booklets and siyahnamas to qazis. At the time of the nikah, these documents, on which details of the bride, groom, and witnesses, among others are recorded, are used. They are then preserved for record keeping purposes.

According to TSWB sources, the qazath section at the TSWB sells 10 sets of marriage documents to qazis for ₹800. It employs about a dozen staff and generates an annual revenue of between ₹2.50 crore and ₹3 crore, including by the sale of marriage certificates for ₹500 each.

The Anjuman-e-Qazath, a body of qazis, elects a secretary, who then works as the Nazir Qazath at the TSWB. Qazis usually charge ₹1,800 from the groom and ₹1,200 from the bride for solemnising marriages.

“The judgments of courts of law are binding. The qazath system in the erstwhile Hyderabad State, which was carried forward, in united Andhra Pradesh and then Telangana is strong in terms of record keeping. But what successive governments could have been done over the past many years about the administration of the qazath system was to have it included in the Waqf Board’s functioning by incorporating suitable rules as a part of the the Waqf Rules. Unfortunately, this was not done. However, there must be a nodal government agency to look into marriage solemnising to avoid massive confusion,” said TSWB board member Syed Bandagi Badeshah Quadri.

The Khazis Act of 1880, which deals with powers of Qazis, is antiquated and comprises only four sections. It remains silent on several crucial issues, those in the know opined.

Over the past several years, there has been a tug of war between those who call themselves mouroosi (hereditary) qazis and government-appointed qazis. More often than not, this dispute has been over jurisdiction.

“Maulana Anwarullah Farooqui was Sadr us Sudoor and in charge of the Ecclesiastical Department in Nizam’s government. It he who formulated the system of qazath in Hyderabad. Our marriage certificates are recognised by various international governments,” said senior TSWB board member Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini Sabri.

“The siyahjaat that we issue have serial numbers and there are three copies, which ensure that no tampering happens. Whatever happens, this system should not collapse,” said former A.P. State Waqf Board Chairman and Warangal District Government Qazi Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani.