Do not fall in the trap of BJP, PM is our foe

Telangana will slip into the past if we commit a mistake: CM (Page 1 & City edition State Page Lead)

Telangana will slip into the past if we commit a mistake: CM

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre describing Mr. Modi as the first enemy of Telangana.

The Chief Minister cautioned people against falling in the trap of the BJP asserting that the State would slip back from its accelerated development path and exhorted people to send the BJP packing. Mr. Rao was addressing a public meeting after visiting the Vikarabad district headquarters on Tuesday.

He inaugurated the newly constructed party office in Vikarabad and the district collectorate complex besides laying foundation stone for a medical college in the district. Ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others were present.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government did precious little to Telangana in its past eight-year rule. It had instead created obstacles to irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. He recalled how separate Statehood could be achieved after a protracted struggle when he had risked his life.

The State witnessed accelerated development since its formation with the government launching unique initiatives in welfare and development sectors. “What did the BJP do in the last eight years? Some BJP activists even tried to stop me while I was on my way to Vikarabad. Did I do anything short for the district?” he asked warning the people against getting carried away with the BJP’s campaign.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao came down heavily on the Prime Minister asserting that he wanted to do away with welfare schemes in the name of freebies. “People should be alert and not fall into the trap of the BJP. The State will slip back into days when it suffered in the undivided State if the BJP is believed. The BJP wants to fix meters to agricultural borewells and collect bills from farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was committed to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy project that would provide irrigation facilities to over four lakh acres.

He recalled how the land rates saw significant rise since the TRS government took over the reins and said the government took steps to construct medical colleges in each of the 33 districts. He ridiculed the claims of the BJP leaders on the spree of welfare schemes being implemented in the State and asked the people to visit neighbouring Karnataka to see if any such scheme was being implemented there. The MLAs would lead the people to the neighbouring State enabling them to check the situation for themselves.

He recalled how he had promised to carve out Vikarabad as a district during the separate Statehood movement and said the promise had been fulfilled. The Chief Minister announced sanction of degree colleges to Vikarabad and Parigi on the occasion.