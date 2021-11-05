Do not dry paddy on road: SP

Cases to be booked against farmers in case of any accidents

In a shock to farmers, the police in Sangareddy district warned them not to dry paddy on the road on the grounds that it was leading to accidents on roads.

In a release on Friday, Sangareddy District Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar said that drying paddy on roads and placing of big stones on road to prevent vehicles from driving on the spread paddy was leading to accidents. In the statement the district police chief said that farmers would be held responsible for any such accidents and cases will be registered against them.

Paddy being dried on road is common during season and many farmers harvest paddy and spread it on road to dry the crop. Many a times this was leading to accidents, but, so far no steps have been taken to register cases against farmers.

Though the government has taken up the ambitious programme of building drying platforms under National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), many farmers are not coming forward to offer their farms for locating the platforms. As a result paddy is dried on the road leading to accidents.