‘Do not discriminate against Central schemes’

Implementation of schemes of the Central government and ensuring that their benefits reached the intended population was the responsibility of all officials and they should not discriminate among schemes, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said on Wednesday.

“Officials should take the support of local legislators in implementing the schemes. Only by proper implementation of the schemes can pressure be put on the government for more funds for districts’ development,” the MP said.

Addressing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), attended by officials and legislators of the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, its chairman Venkat Reddy said officials should utilise the funds allocated for specific departments to address local issues.

He advised the officials to integrate the funds of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, under plantation and horticulture, to encourage farmers to grow more creeper vegetables in mandals such as Turkapally, Rajapet, Bommalaramaram and Valigonda as they were close to the capital city and would have better marketing facility.

He directed the officials of Mission Bhagiratha to take action, when a member from the Alair segment said the pipeline under the scheme was delivering dirty and undrinkable water. Other members also pointed out the absence of anti-rabies and tetanus vaccines in hospitals.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav stressed the role of the officials in achieving the objectives of schemes and said people’s representatives should have wider awareness of the various schemes and fund allocation.

Both MPs asked the officials to submit implementation reports on Central schemes of the Agriculture, Electricity, Irrigation and Health departments.

District Rural Development Agency project director Upender Reddy and District Collector Anita Ramachandran were present.