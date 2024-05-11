GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Do not carry your mobile phones to polling booths: AIMIM

AIMIM leaders fear low polling numbers in the absence of safe storage space for digital devices

Published - May 11, 2024 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and party candidate from Hyderabad seat Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public rally for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and party candidate from Hyderabad seat Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a public rally for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has urged the electors not to carry their mobile phones with them to polling booths, and expressed apprehensions that they would return without casting their vote if no storage space was found.

Party leaders, including Hyderabad candidate Asaduddin Owaisi, urged the public at various public meetings to leave their phones at home and cast their vote. They recounted instances from previous elections that voters left polling stations once they realised phones were not allowed inside.

Party leaders said that they are cognisant of the fact that voters tend to store documents such as various proofs of identity on their mobile phones. Despite this, they have been urging them to carry original documents on their person to the polling booth.

In its campaign the AIMIM underscored how low polling percentages could affect the elections. A key reason for the party urging voters not to carry mobile phones on their person to ensure polling percentages do not take a beating.

