ADVERTISEMENT

Do not arrest Praveen Kumar’s son: Telangana High Court to police

November 22, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Kagaznagar police of Kumurambheem Asifabad district to neither arrest nor take any coercive step against R.S. Puneeth, son of former IPS officer and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president R.S. Praveen Kumar in a criminal case registered against him.

The case was registered against Mr. Puneeth following a complaint by a driver, Aleem Khan, who alleged that Mr. Puneeth and others attacked him and took away ₹25,000 while he was campaigning for BRS MLA Koneru Konappa. Mr. Praveen Kumar and Koneru Konappa are contesting from Sirpur Kagaznagar Assembly constituency on BSP and BRS tickets respectively. 

Mr. Praveen Kumar had been made the first accused in the case, but a single judge of the HC already granted a similar relief to the BSP president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate case, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anik Kumar Jukanti disposed of a writ petition filed an independent candidate contesting from Alampur Assembly constituency, seeking a direction to reject the nomination of another independent candidate, whom the petitioner accused of working as government employee while filing the nomination papers. The bench noted that it cannot interfere in the matter as process of election has begun.

The petitioner, Dr. Prasanna Kumar Repalle, contended that the nomination of the independent candidate, Vijayudu, should have been rejected as the latter was working as a field assistant at Pullur gram panchayat of Undavelly mandal. However, the Returning Officer failed to do so, the petitioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US