Telangana

‘Do not accord permission to Rahul visit’

The proposed visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) former president Rahul Gandhi to Osmania University on May 7 is slowly, but surely, taking political colours.

Hardly 24 hours after Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy met Osmania University (OU) vice- chancellor D. Ravinder and submitted a representation seeking permission for the visit of Rahul Gandhi on May 7, the students wing of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – TRSV- has opposed the visit.

TRSV leaders met the OU VC on Tuesday and presented a memorandum requesting not to accord permission to the proposed visit.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2022 6:42:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/do-not-accord-permission-to-rahul-visit/article65356932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY