‘Do not accord permission to Rahul visit’

TRSV appeals to VC of OU

TRSV appeals to VC of OU

The proposed visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) former president Rahul Gandhi to Osmania University on May 7 is slowly, but surely, taking political colours.

Hardly 24 hours after Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy met Osmania University (OU) vice- chancellor D. Ravinder and submitted a representation seeking permission for the visit of Rahul Gandhi on May 7, the students wing of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – TRSV- has opposed the visit.

TRSV leaders met the OU VC on Tuesday and presented a memorandum requesting not to accord permission to the proposed visit.