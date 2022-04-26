‘Do not accord permission to Rahul visit’
TRSV appeals to VC of OU
The proposed visit of All India Congress Committee (AICC) former president Rahul Gandhi to Osmania University on May 7 is slowly, but surely, taking political colours.
Hardly 24 hours after Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy met Osmania University (OU) vice- chancellor D. Ravinder and submitted a representation seeking permission for the visit of Rahul Gandhi on May 7, the students wing of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – TRSV- has opposed the visit.
TRSV leaders met the OU VC on Tuesday and presented a memorandum requesting not to accord permission to the proposed visit.
