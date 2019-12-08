Do more leg work for KUDA master plan, says Collector

District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil has directed officials of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) to do more ground work before finalising the master plan for the Warangal city.

The master plan had been prepared and submitted to Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. However, he had rejected it and asked for more comprehensive work before declaring it officially. Since then, a series of meetings has been held not to leave any scope for criticism.

On Friday evening, the Collector held a detailed discussion with KUDA officials and asked them to map all water bodies and government lands and asked for more leg work.

He said the survey of physical position of lakes and other water bodies in the limits of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority should be completed at the earliest.

“Before finalising the draft master plan, there is a need to get comprehensive information about the extent of lakes and water bodies and encroachments. The variation between the records and the actual position needs to be analysed so that it will help in finalising the map related to the draft master plan,” said Mr Patil.

The Collector told Project Officer E Ajith Reddy to constitute committees village-wise under the supervision of MLAs. He stressed the need for collecting data about irrigation facilities in the region.

“The planning of the KUDA activities should focus on long-term results as the to-be-approved master plan is aimed at catering to the needs of people till 2041,” the Collector said.