‘Do justice to the family of Nandeeswar’

December 27, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the authorities to do justice to the family of J. Nandeeswar, who committed suicide on Monday with the fear of losing land for double bedroom houses, the family members and leaders of various political parties submitted a memorandum to the authorities at Collectorate on Tuesday.

“We are fighting for the land for the past one year and there was no use. I have a sister to whom I have to perform marriage and it was not possible to do that without the land. Our land was surveyed five times so far. I am dying for my family members so that they can get the land,” said Mr Nandeeswar in the suicide letter, purportedly written by him. The copy of the letter was also handed over to the authorities by Mallesham, father of Nandeeswar.

“My son had repeatedly met officials to address the problem. Even I myself came to Collectorate and made a suicide attempt in this regard in the past. Officials promised to get the survey completed and show my land where a contractor named Durga Reddy threatened that we would not get our land. Worried over this, Nandeeswar committed suicide on Monday,” said Mr. Mallesham in the memorandum submitted to the officials.

Politcal parties demanded a payment of ₹25 lalk compensation to the family of Nandeeswar.

ends

