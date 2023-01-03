ADVERTISEMENT

DNA test solves Mancherial baby swapping case

January 03, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

The baby swapping case that surfaced at the Government General Hospital in the district headquarters town of Mancherial over a week ago was solved based on the DNA test result on Tuesday.

A boy and a girl, who were accidentally swapped soon after their birth at the hospital on December 27 last year, led to a dispute between two mothers who staked claim to the baby boy.

To solve the case, hospital authorities sentblood samples of the two mothers and babies to the State Forensic Laboratory in Hyderabad on December 30. The DNA test report reached the hospital on Tuesday and scientifically confirmed that the woman hailing from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was the biological mother of the baby boy and another woman from Chennur was the biological mother of the baby girl, hospital sources said.

The two babies were handed over to their respective biological mothers by the hospital authorities in the presence of the police officials late on Tuesday afternoon.

The authorities have already placed two hospital staff under suspension over the incident on the charges of dereliction of duty.

