DMHOs should actively participate in strengthening public health system: Telangana Health Minister

From conducting extensive inspections of private hospitals and revoking licenses of units that do not comply with government regulations, to coordinating the various medical health programmes offered by the government, District Medical & Health Officers (DMHOs) should actively participate in strengthening the public health system, Telangana Minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Damodar Raja Narsimha said on Thursday.

Speaking to DMHOs from various districts, he said the aim was to deliver quality healthcare to the poor. He added that DMHOs are accountable to the people.

Taking stock of reports from the districts and reviewing the department, Mr. Raja Narsimha said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare to the poor, and the DMHOs are the bridge to ensure that the services are delivered.

“There should be one government health centre for every 30 km, focus should be on geographical connectivity between district and area hospital and the primary health centres,” he said.

The Minister also instructed the DMHOs to strictly implement the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, ensure quality diet to patients in hospitals, monitor attendance and punctuality of the doctors – to boost people’s confidence on government hospitals.

At the review, Mr. Raja Narsimha; secretary to Health Department Christina Z. Chongthu; Family Welfare Department commissioner R.V. Karnan; Medical Health Department director Ravinder Naik; Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr. J. Ajay Kumar, and others unveiled posters for awareness on Clinical Establishment Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

