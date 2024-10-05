ADVERTISEMENT

DMHO sentenced to three years of RI for sexually harassing doctors

Published - October 05, 2024 11:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Yadadri Bhongir district, 57-year-old Durishetti Kalidasa Chary, was sentenced to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually harassing two doctors. 

The accused was arrested by the Bhongir Town police in 2018 for sexually harassing two of his colleagues using his position of power. “Following a complaint from the medicos, a case was booked under sections 354(A) and 354(D) of the IPC and section 3(1),(w) of the SC/ST Act,” said the police. 

During the trial of the case on October 4, the Hyderabad district court has sentenced the doctor to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹3,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US