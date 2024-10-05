DMHO sentenced to three years of RI for sexually harassing doctors

A District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Yadadri Bhongir district, 57-year-old Durishetti Kalidasa Chary, was sentenced to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually harassing two doctors.

The accused was arrested by the Bhongir Town police in 2018 for sexually harassing two of his colleagues using his position of power. “Following a complaint from the medicos, a case was booked under sections 354(A) and 354(D) of the IPC and section 3(1),(w) of the SC/ST Act,” said the police.

During the trial of the case on October 4, the Hyderabad district court has sentenced the doctor to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹3,000.