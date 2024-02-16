ADVERTISEMENT

DME revokes suspension of doctors and nurse in Kamareddy rat bite incident

February 16, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana’s Director of Medical Education (DME) has lifted the suspension of two doctors and a staff nurse who were initially placed on suspension following an incident where a patient was bitten by rats in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Government General Hospital, Kamareddy.

In an official announcement dated February 15, Dr. B Triveni, the DME, stated, “Following a thorough review of the three-member committee’s report on the alleged irregularities involving the doctors and staff nurse, the suspension is hereby revoked with immediate effect.”

The individuals who were under suspension were Associate Professor of General Medicine Dr. Vasanth Kumar, Assistant Professor of General Medicine Dr. Kavya, and Nursing Officer G. Manjula. All three have been reinstated and assigned to their original posting at Government General Hospital, Kamareddy.

This decision comes in the wake of a statewide black badge protest by government doctors on February 12. On the same day, they held discussions with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who assured them that the suspension would be lifted.

