DME, Pawan Kalyan test corona-positive

Both are now in isolation; the former had taken both shots of the vaccine

Director of Medical Education (DME) K. Ramesh Reddy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is in isolation, and is said to have mild symptoms.

The senior health official had been active in pandemic management in the State and handling all teaching hospitals which are also treating COVID-19 patients. The DME had taken two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, film star and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his farmhouse in the city where he is being treated by his personal doctors.

A release by the party said his condition was stable and he is being treated for fever, infection of lungs and body pains.

Pawan Kalyan was feeling unwell since his return to the city after campaigning for the BJP candidate in the by-election to Tirupati Parliamentary constituency on April 3. On the advice of doctors, he took a test for COVID which proved negative. Yet, he went into quarantine at his farmhouse.

As he was troubled by slight fever and body pains during quarantine, he took another test two days ago which turned up positive He was being treated by his personal physician and expert in viral diseases T. Suman.

A team from Apollo Hospitals also examined the star.