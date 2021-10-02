DLSA launches legal awareness programme

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Saturday launched the flagship six-week legal awareness and outreach programme.

Designed by the National Legal Services Authority, the programme between October 2 and November 14, will focus on spreading awareness about legal services in villages and far-flung areas in the district.

DLSA chairman and First Additional District Judge M. Nagaraju and secretary G. Venu said that the pan-India awareness programme was in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and also the 25th anniversary celebrations of NALSAR.

As part of the programme, panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers, who are the bridges between legal services and the common people, will tour villages. Using pamphlets, books and learning aids, the officials would explain residents about functioning of courts, rights recognised by the Constitution and accessing legal services.