DLF street food to be shut by 11 p.m. till completion of Assembly Elections

The Cyberabad police issued orders instructing the DLF street food vendors to shut shops by 11 p.m. till the conclusion of Telangana Assembly elections.

Officials from the Madhapur zone, including the Gachibowli police, had called for a meeting on Wednesday with the food stall owners in the DLF stretch and instructed them to close all shops by 11 p.m. till December 3. “The decision was taken in view of the upcoming elections to avoid any untoward incident and public nuisance while the Model Code of Conduct is enforced,” said Inspector of Gachibowli police, B. Jemes Babu.

Meanwhile, the IT crowd frequenting the buzzing street food culture at DLF shared their views on the restriction.

Ashish Chowdhury, a brand strategist from Hyderabad, said that the charm of the IT hub would be gone with the stalls shutting down early. “Stretched across one kilometre with around 200 stalls, the place provides affordable food during the late hours. The charm of that demography will be lost with the street being shut so early,” he said.

This a huge bummer for my office group, said Trisha Gupta, who works for an MNC located within a kilometre of the street food stretch. “It was a norm for us to finish our shift around 1 a.m. and stop by the street food area to grab dinner. Most of us do not pack home food as it gets all soggy and only depends on this stretch. It also serves a variety of options for us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anuj Gurwara, an anchor and playback singer, shared how such enforcement had become a necessity. “Not to sound diplomatic, but we have a very complex and layered society and we need such rules in order to maintain certain discipline. With the recent drug bust in connection with Varalakshmi Tiffins at the DLF street and the amount of crackdown on seizures across the city, it is understandable as to why such gatherings are being avoided,” he said.

One of the stall owners selling South Indian cuisine at the street food stretch said that he would see 100 to 150 customers on an average during the night. “We were told by 11 p.m. we should shut down the stalls. Business will take a hit but we have to adhere to the rules, right?” he said rhetorically.

