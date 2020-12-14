TelanganaNALGONDA 14 December 2020 19:49 IST
Comments
DL suspended for two months for drunk driving
Updated: 14 December 2020 19:49 IST
Assistant Collector Prathima Singh on Monday ordered a two-month suspension of driving licence for seven persons for drunk driving and imposed a fine of ₹ 1000 on each of them.
Of the total 15 members produced before her in a mobile court, Ms. Singh directed the others, who did not have a driving licence, to pay a fine of ₹ 2,500 each.
The Nalgonda traffic police resumed drunk driving tests for motorists after the long break over the past few months, owing to the pandemic situation.
More In Telangana
Read more...