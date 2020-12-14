DL suspended for two months for drunk driving

Assistant Collector Prathima Singh on Monday ordered a two-month suspension of driving licence for seven persons for drunk driving and imposed a fine of ₹ 1000 on each of them.

Of the total 15 members produced before her in a mobile court, Ms. Singh directed the others, who did not have a driving licence, to pay a fine of ₹ 2,500 each.

The Nalgonda traffic police resumed drunk driving tests for motorists after the long break over the past few months, owing to the pandemic situation.