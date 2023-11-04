ADVERTISEMENT

DKS terms letter to Foxconn a fake

November 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

Media reports indicate the Karnataka government has been writing to a number of national and multinational companies to relocate to Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has termed the letter to Foxconn Chairman to relocate its unit from Hyderabad to Bengaluru as a fake.

Mr. Shivakumar in a post on X (formerly Twitter) termed the letter in circulation as fake and stated that a FIR was lodged with the Cybercrime Police Station in the City (Bengaluru). Taking to a social media platform to he said the letter circulating on social media, saying that “I have written a letter to Foxconn Group to relocate the Apple AirPod manufacturing plant from Hyderabad to Bangaluru is fake”.

However, reports appearing in the regional language (Kannada) media in Karnataka are indicating that the Congress government there has been making efforts to get at least some tech units shifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru at a time when the ruling BRS in Telangana is tied up with Assembly elections. The regional language newspaper reports state that not just Mr. Shivakumar but another Minister M.B. Patil has also written to several national and multinational companies to relocate their units in other States to Bengaluru by offering incentives.

CONNECT WITH US