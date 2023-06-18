DK will not be Telangana Congress in-charge for elections: Thakre

June 18, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AICC general secretary and Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre has clarified that there is no truth in the speculation that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be the in-charge for Telangana elections.

The Congress would utilise the services of Shivakumar at the time of the election campaign in Telangana just as Congress Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of other States would come to the State to bolster and strengthen the party prospects, he said.

Addressing a media conference at Chandanapalli in Nalgonda constituency along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, Mr. Thakre said that the People’s March of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka succeeded in strengthening the Congress and energising the party cadre and giving confidence to people.

“KCR, his family and BRS leaders were looting Telangana’s wealth that should rightfully belong to the people of Telangana. KCR was misusing the public funds on the publicity campaign for his BRS Party in other states. Who gave him the authority to spend hundreds of crores of public funds to give advertisements to media of other States to publicise about BRS government,” he asked.

Mr. Thakre sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who repeatedly spoke about corruption, several scams and irregularities in the over the nine-year rule of KCR, did not take any action against the BRS government. “BJP and BRS maintain a clandestine friendship,” he alleged.

Mr. Bhatti said that his padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam has a clear objective and direction and it helped in bringing reality to light in the face of false propaganda unleashed by KCR and his Ministers.