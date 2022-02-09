D.K. Aruna’s daughter booked for abusing, attacking PVP’s employee

Hyderabad

09 February 2022 18:59 IST

‘Accused trespassed into producer’s plot adjacent to her house’

BJP national vice-president and former minister D.K. Aruna’s daughter D.K. Shruti Reddy was booked by Banjara Hills police on charges of attacking and abusing film producer and businessman Prasad Veera Potluri’s (PVP) employee after trespassing into a plot adjacent to her house.

Though the incident took place on January 16, police registered a court referred case on February 8.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, M. Eleesha Babu, a resident of Borabanda, relevant Sections of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked against Ms. Reddy, apart from Sections 323, 336, 341, 384, 448, 506 R/W 34 of the Indian Penal Code, for abusing and attacking the former.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Babu alleged that Ms. Aruna’s daughter obstructed the fencing work on the compound wall of PVP’s property on Banjara Hills Road No. 7. “While I was supervising the fencing works, Ms. Reddy had trespassed into our plot next to her villa and abused me. Her ‘goons’ also damaged the construction tools,” Mr. Babu told police.