Djibouti’s Independence Day celebrated

June 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Students from Djibouti studying in India organised the event

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Djibouti celebrating country’s independence day with local dignitaries in Hyderabad on Monday night.

The 46th Independence Day of Djibouti, a north-eastern African country, was celebrated in Hyderabad on Monday night by the Djibouti Students’ Association of Hyderabad.

Minister for Home Mohd. Mahamood, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder Yadav, Registrar of the University P. Laxminarayana, a grandson of the Nizam VII Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Director of International Affairs (OU) Appa Rao, Charge de Affairs of Djibouti Mahamoud Abdullahi Miguil, Deputy Consul General of the UK Varun Mali, Mujtaba Askari of Helping Hand Foundation and others participated in the event.

President of the Djibouti Students’ Association Sinadin Abdoulmadjid Omar said: “We celebrate this milestone as it reminds us of the sacrifices made by our revolutionary heroes who fought for our independence and to honour their memory”. He stated that Hyderabad was the second home for several Djiboutians for its world class education and healthcare systems.

CONNECT WITH US