DJ murder: Main accused, nine others arrested

March 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 22-year-old youth, who allegedly killed a DJ on Wednesday night for having a relationship with his sister, was arrested by Petbasheerabad police on Sunday. Police also nabbed nine others who helped him in committing the crime.

Main accused, Deen Dayal, a contract worker with the GHMC, and his associates, Trimukhe Naresh, 20, Potlacheruvu Venkatesh Goud, 20, Kalibhavaniwale Rohith Singh, 20, Gaddam Akshay Kumar, 22, Parwary Aniketh, 21, Koyalkar Manish, 23, Bure Sainath, 21, Mathangi Rajendra Kumar, 25, and Gouti Navanitha, 30, were arrested, police said adding that another suspect, Banda Venkat, is still at large.

According to the police, Deen Dayal ganged up with the others to allegedly kill Devarakonda Harish Kumar, 28, for eloping with his sister Manisha and not backing off even after several warnings. “Harish and Manisha were in a relationship for the last five months and after Deen Dayal caught her texting him, he warned both of them to end their affair. However, they continued to meet each other and on February 22, Harish met her at her college and they decided to elope and marry, though against her family’s wishes. As per their plan, Harish and Manisha eloped and the former got a job as a security guard for a venture at Dulapally,” police said.

“This angered Deen Dayal and he decided to kill Harish with the help of his friends. He brought three knives to the place where the couple arrived on the night of March 1, stabbed Harish to death and left with Manisha,” police added.

Following a complaint by Harish’s mother, a case was booked and teams were formed to trace the accused.