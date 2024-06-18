ADVERTISEMENT

DJ among two who tested positive for drug use

Published - June 18, 2024 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Based on profiling and surveillance, the Madhapur police nabbed two persons including a DJ who frequented pubs in the area. The two tested positive for use of cocaine and cannabis when subjected to 12 panel Abbott Urine testing kit. Out of 16 persons subjected to the test, only two tested positive and have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in schools and colleges should give information to the local police or TGANB in case of suspicion. They should employ retired police officers in case they are not able to collect information. They should not get into self-denial, but should have the future of students in their mind. We will not reveal their identities,” said the police in a press release. The police also issued an appeal to report any information of drugs to TGANB Control Room No. 87126 71111.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US