DJ among two who tested positive for drug use

Based on profiling and surveillance, the Madhapur police nabbed two persons including a DJ who frequented pubs in the area. The two tested positive for use of cocaine and cannabis when subjected to 12 panel Abbott Urine testing kit. Out of 16 persons subjected to the test, only two tested positive and have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs) in schools and colleges should give information to the local police or TGANB in case of suspicion. They should employ retired police officers in case they are not able to collect information. They should not get into self-denial, but should have the future of students in their mind. We will not reveal their identities,” said the police in a press release. The police also issued an appeal to report any information of drugs to TGANB Control Room No. 87126 71111.