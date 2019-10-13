Telangana

‘Diwali gift’ lands drug inspector in ACB net

Bommisetty Lakshmi in ACB custody on Saturday.

The inspector demanded a gold necklace as a ‘Diwali gift’ from a blood bank owner

The drug inspector of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, who demanded gold necklace as ‘Diwali gift’ from a blood bank owner to show official favours was arrested by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials here on Friday.

The accused, Bommisetty Lakshmi, demanded and accepted gold necklace worth ₹ 1.10 lakh as bribe from Lingampally Lakshmi Reddy of Janani Voluntary Blood Bank for not submitting an adverse inspection report against their blood bank to the senior officials of Drug Control Administration. On Friday night, Ms. Bommisetty Lakshmi was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while accepting the alleged ‘Diwali gift’ at her residence in Madhuranagar. Both her hands tested positive during the chemical test.

According to officials, on October 5, the accused officer accepted ₹ 50,000 as a bribe from Ms. Reddy while inspecting the blood bank.

