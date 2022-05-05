Division of assistant commissioners of labour between TS, AP heading for a resolution at last

49 of the 87 officials tentatively allocated to AP

Division of Assistant Commissioners of Labour (ACL) between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appears to be heading for a resolution.

More than seven and a half years after the bifurcation of united AP, the State Reorganisation secretaries of the two States finally arrived at a consensus on the issue on Thursday.

Accordingly, 49 of the 87 officials have been tentatively allocated to Andhra Pradesh and the remaining 38 to Telangana. “No issues. The meeting went off smoothly and we have finalised the allocation,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting convened by the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central Government presided over by DoPT director A.K. Jain and Under Secretary R. Venkateshan. State Reorganisation secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao from Telangana and L. Premachandra Reddy on behalf of Andhra Pradesh along with senior officials participated.

The meeting has resolved to notify the allocation and call for objections, if any, from the officials concerned. A time limit of 14 days from the day of notification would be given for receiving objections and a meeting would be convened soon after to dispose them of and issue a final notification on the division of officers.

The division has already been delayed to a considerable extent as the posts were not notified in the old Presidential Order for which an amendment was required. However, the posts were categorised under multi-zonal category in the new Presidential Order, thereby paving the way for division of the officials concerned.

The issue however is likely to see objections from the officials of Telangana in particular as they have been voicing their concerns over the ‘unilateral manner’ in which seniority lists were drafted. The entire exercise was carried out by officials of the neighbouring State without involving Telangana, they alleged.