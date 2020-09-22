Districts receive moderate rain

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020

IMD forecasts rain for two more days

The twin cities may have been spared of heavy rains due to the low pressure off Bay of Bengal and the active southwest monsoon but elsewhere in Telangana heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5mm has been recorded in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Kamareddy districts.

Moderate rainfall of 15.6-64.4 mm was received at Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Kamareddy districts. Light rainfall of 2.5-15.5 mm was recorded at places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts.

Telangana State Development Planning Development Society (TSDPS) has informed that highest rainfall of 138.1 mm in recorded in Narnoor mandal, Adilabad district.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that two more days of rains are expected in different parts of the State while there is a likelihood of one or two showers in the capital with generally cloudy sky. Day temperature is to hover around 33 degree C while the night temperature is to be around 23 degree C.