Districts directed to take precautionary measures in view of very heavy rainfall forecast by IMD

July 18, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has instructed the district collectors of North Telangana districts to take precautionary measures to ensure that there is no loss of life due to heavy rains forecast in the next couple of days.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with senior officials and collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanmakonda districts on Tuesday. The conference comes in the light of heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department which issued red and orange alerts for the north Telangana districts.

She said since there was likelihood of heavy rains over the next couple of days officials concerned should focus on ensuring that there was no loss of life and steps should simultaneously be taken to minimise damages to properties if any. Accordingly, officials should identify low lying areas.

The collectors should closely monitor the situation and be ready to respond to any emergency. Control rooms should be set up at the district and mandal levels and the Revenue, Police, Irrigation, Power and related departments should work in close coordination for taking preventive measures to avoid scope for any untoward incidents.

The Chief Secretary said there could be breaches to irrigation tanks, roads and causeways and there was also scope for their submergence. Irrigation department officials should be on high alert and see that sand bags ware kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks occurred.

Disaster management wing secretary Rahul Bojja said low lying areas, vulnerable causeways and bridges had been identified. DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy said the department had already put in place the necessary equipment in all its district offices . The department was also on high alert and was ready to provide assistance to the districts in case of emergency.

