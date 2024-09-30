District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 results released; CM says appointment orders will be given before Dasara

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 results in Hyderabad on Monday (September 30, 2024). The Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues and senior officials from the education department at the State Secretariat, released the General Rank List.

Candidates can check their result on tgdsc.aptonline.in

Appointment orders before Dasara

Certificate verification of all the candidates will be completed by October 9 and appointment orders will be given before Dasara festival in a ceremony organised at LB Stadium, Hyderabad, says Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The notification to fill 11,062 various teacher posts was given on March 1. About 2.45 lakh candidates (87.61% of the total applicants) had appeared in the test between July 18 and August 5. The maximum, about 88,000 candidates, appeared for secondary grade teacher posts.

The previous DSC notification was given by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in September 2023 to fill 5,089 posts. But that process fell flat soon when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Telangana Assembly polls-2023 came into force. A fresh notification was issued by the Congress government with increased number of posts. The last successful DSC process took place in 2017-18 which filled 8,792 teacher posts.

This is also the first time the Directorate of School Education conducted the test online, and expedited the whole process.

